Florence Esther Huson, 86, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She is spending Christmas with Jesus this year!
She was born on Nov. 16, 1934, in Ossining, New York, a daughter of the late William Edward Huson and Catherine Emma Vera (Russell) Huson.
Florence graduated from Franklin High School and later from Duquesne University, where she specialized in and received a master’s degree as a reading specialist.
Ms. Huson taught 15 years in Pittsburgh schools and spent 15 years as a Salvation Army Officer. She loved music, had a lovely voice and sang with the Greater Latrobe Community Chorus and played the organ and cantored a number of years at St. Anne’s Nursing Home in Greensburg.
Florence attended St. Vincent Basilica and was involved with St. Rose’s Seniors and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 515.
She is survived by one sister, Grace Margaret Rose Divins, of DuBois and a sister in-law, Martha Huson. of New Jersey, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Edward “Les” Huson, William Bramwell Huson, Philip John Huson, and one sister, Catherine May Huson.
A private family service was held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, officiated by Pastor Clint Phillips in Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
Interment will follow in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
