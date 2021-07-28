Flora R. “Flo” Lancianese Palasta, 91, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Flat Rock, North Carolina.
She was born Dec. 11, 1929, the daughter of Francesco and Angelina (Facciola) Lancianese.
Flo was a retired secretary of Latrobe Sheet Metal and a lifetime member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, where she belonged to the Seniors of St. John and the Rosary Altar Christian Mothers.
For over 60 years, she was married to the love of her life, Joe. The two were inseparable, enjoying yearly vacations to the shore, shopping, going to the casinos and dining out. They were blessed to enjoy over 25 years of retirement together, often putting their van on the auto train and spending some winter months in Florida. Flo enjoyed crafts, cooking and baking, and was famous for her peanut butter brownies that she was asked to make for every occasion.
In addition to her parents, Flo was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph L. Palasta; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Herman (Celia) and Leo (Alberta) Lancianese, and sadly three nephews, Charles F., Mark J. and Francesco P. Lancianese.
Known to many inside and outside the family as “Aunt Flo,” Flo is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews who were so important to her: Deniese Lancianese, Mario Lancianese, Angela Lancianese (Steve) Zimmerman, Marjorie Lancianese, Tyfanny (Tim) Mosso, Jennifer Lancianese (Tom) Mains, Mark (Khala) Lancianese, Stephanie Zimmerman (Tyler) Stouffer, Savannah Lancianese (Brett) Tryon, Mason and Joseph Lancianese, Timothy and Emilee Mosso, Joseph and Dominic Mains, Roman Lancianese, Fisher and Bennett Tryon, Hadley Stouffer, Kreighton Colgan, Bob Gounder, and Melissa and Zak Carson, along with many wonderful cousins and godchildren.
Flo’s family would like to acknowledge and thank the Tulenko, Bodziak and Lombard families for their over 50 years of special friendship. They were not just neighbors; they were family to Flo. Flo’s home was a place that everyone gathered, and she was happiest feeding a crowd. Our hope is that many will remember the good times shared with Aunt Flo and Uncle Joe around their table, down in the game room or on the deck by the pool.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 30, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In keeping with Flo’s love of feeding a crowd, a luncheon is being planned for those able to join. Please contact the family for further details and to let them know you can join them or be sure to place your name on the list at the funeral home.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
