Fernando “Fred” Milani, 86, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Feb. 16, 1937, in Montefalcone Appennino, Italy, he was a son of the late Antonio and Giuseppina (Moretti) Milani.
Prior to his retirement, Fred was employed at Kennametal Inc., and was a longtime bricklayer. He was a member of the Sons of Italy, Latrobe Lodge, and was an avid hunter. Fred was a hard worker who was always willing to help others, often volunteering his time and supplies for local projects.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters Elma, Anna Maria, Roberto, Ricardo and Giacomo.
Fred is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sally Jane Johnson Milani of Latrobe; son, James A. Milani and his wife, Laura, of Erie, Colorado; brother Lionello Milani and his wife, Monica, of Rome; six grandchildren, Jaymie, Josh (Katherine), Samantha, Matthew, Zachary and Isabelle; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Koree, and several nieces and nephews.
At Fred’s request, there were no public visitations. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Interment is private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
