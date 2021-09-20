Faye Stiffler, 97, formerly of Derry, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Nov. 11, 1923, in Derry, a daughter of the late Edmund and Sybilla (Caldwell) Blair.
Faye formerly worked for Bergman’s Dairy and Kaufmann’s Department Store.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Stiffler; her sister, Rosella Lutz, and her son James K. Stiffler and his wife, Jacqueline.
Faye is survived by her son Kevin B. Stiffler (Denise); grandchildren, James Scott Stiffler (Ricki), Lisa Bonar (Jordan), Jason Stiffler (Sheena) and Jamie Crowe (Daryl); great-grandchildren, Colin and McKenzie Bonar, Rylan and Brady Stiffler, Dante, Sophie and Maddie Stiffler, and Ellie Crowe, and her special niece and bingo buddy, Tamara Cline.
As per her request, there is to be no visitation or flowers.
Interment will be made in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented