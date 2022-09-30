Faye E. Nicholson Antolik

Faye E. Nicholson Antolik, 74, of Blairsville (Brenizer, Derry Township) passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Unity Township.

The daughter of George and Margaret (Piper) Nicholson, she was born Dec. 28, 1947, in Indiana, Pennsylvania.