Faye E. Nicholson Antolik, 74, of Blairsville (Brenizer, Derry Township) passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Unity Township.
The daughter of George and Margaret (Piper) Nicholson, she was born Dec. 28, 1947, in Indiana, Pennsylvania.
Surviving are her son, Richard Troy Antolik (Tina) of Blairsville; two daughters, Samantha J. Kahl (Robert) of Blairsville and Michele Trout (Jim) of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Katelyn Antolik-Nowak (Andrew), Wade Antolik (Vanessa Pavlik), Courtney Kalning (Matthew), Ryan Brody (Abby McCallen), Taylor Trout (Shannon) and Carter Trout, and six great-grandchildren, Holden, Silas, Jasper, Mason, Maddy and Addy.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard S. Antolik, Aug. 14, 2018, and two brothers, George Nicholson and Charles Nicholson.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment will be in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
