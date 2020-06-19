Faith A. Fillmore, 54, of Latrobe went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Faith was born on Feb. 20, 1966, the daughter of the late Thomas and Joan Glass.
Faith was an active member of Sonrise Church. She was beloved by many who knew her and had a kind and compassionate soul. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and taking her dog Geno for walks.
A loving partner, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her longtime companion, Refugio “Cookie” Hernandez; three children, Justin Fillmore and his wife, Lindsey, Jarrod Fillmore and his girlfriend, Karla Wing, and Paula Smith and her partner, Kristin Ruffner, and her grandchildren, Mackenzie Fillmore, Hailey McCleary and James, Jaime and Jonathan Wing. Also surviving are her brother, Ronald Simms; sisters, Joan Curry and Mary Beth Sheets, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Markle.
Faith will be missed by all who knew her. There will be no public services, as the family plans to gather privately.
