Evyleen J. Iscrupe, 58, of Latrobe died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Unity Township.
She was born April 2, 1961, in Lockport, New York, a daughter of the late Joseph and Evyleen (Foy) Kuchinski.
She liked cooking, hiking and being with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Ron Iscrupe of Latrobe; two daughters, Tonja Iscrupe of Bradenville and Joleen Iscrupe (Mike Jackman) of Derry; brother, Pat Kuchinski of Ligonier, three sisters, Beverly Baptist (Lavalle) of Niagara Falls, New York, Jenny Fitzgerald of Lockport and T.C. Bronson of Ligonier; eight grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes, all services will be private for family.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.