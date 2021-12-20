Evelyn M. Mayger Hauser, 89, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her daughter’s home.
Born Feb. 19, 1932, in Beatty, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Staschak) Mayger.
Evelyn was an active member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, where she belonged to the Rosary Altar Society, served as a Eucharistic Minister and participated with the decorating, gardening and festival committees. She loved to baby-sit her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always supported their interests and attended their events.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Hauser Sr., on Feb. 15, 2021, and a sister, Katherine Gundaker.
Evelyn is survived by four children, John M. Hauser Jr. and his wife, Debbie, of Latrobe, Vicky A. McIlnay and her husband, Tom, of Latrobe, Greg P. Hauser of Latrobe and Michael A. Hauser of Latrobe; three sisters, Eleanor Desantis of Willoughby, Ohio, Mary Kowatch of Georgia and Andrea Eicher and her husband, Tom, of Latrobe; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, especially Christina, Angela, Julie, Heather and the Rev. Brian Geesaman for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 1 p.m. Tuesday in St. Vincent Basilica Parish.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
