Evelyn June Ankney, 94, of Rector passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
She was born on April 8, 1926, in Rector, the daughter of the late Orvice E. “Dutch Newell and Claire (Baum) Baker.
She was a member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church and the Mountain Boat Club in Confluence. June and her late husband, Gilbert “Dean” Ankney, enjoyed traveling across the United States in their motorhome.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Evelyn Queer (1984) and Linda Whipkey (1988), and a brother, Arthur “Bud” Newell.
She is survived by a son, Gilbert D. (Donna) Ankney of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Lisa (Bob) Noel of Stahlstown, Dean Ankney of Latrobe, Jesse (Marsha) Whipkey of Bolivar and Brian (Hazel) Whipkey of Maryland; seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends were received Sunday in the Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Steve Hospodar officiating.
Private interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cook Township.
All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone’s safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.