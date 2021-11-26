Evelyn Grace Hozak Seanor, 86, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Dec. 21, 1934, in Hanover Township to the late Martin and Anna (Carny) Hozak.
Evelyn was a retired telephone operator for Bell Telephone. She was a member of the Community United Presbyterian Church, New Alexandria.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lester Seanor, in 1985 and a daughter, Bonnie Wilt, in 2013.
She is survived by two children, Brian Seanor of Greensburg and Colleen (Heffelfinger) Newhouse and her husband, Shawn, of Greenwalt Village; four grandchildren, Danny Wilt of Crabtree, Courtney Wilt of Greensburg, Matthew Heffelfinger of Derry and Krista Heffelfinger of Latrobe, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, (724-668-2248), where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, with the Rev. A. Wayne Duffield, M.Div., officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
