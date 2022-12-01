Evelyn C. 'Evie' Stahovec Ciocco

Evelyn C. “Evie” Stahovec Ciocco, 86, of Derry Township passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, after a four-year struggle with complications from Lewy body dementia, at her home with her family and loved ones by her side. We would like to add very special thanks and our sincerest gratitude for ALL of her wonderful caregivers during this difficult time. Having her at home would not have been possible without all of them.

Evie was born April 21, 1936, in Lycippus, a daughter of the late John P. Stahovic Sr. and Mary Regalla Stahovec.