Evelyn C. “Evie” Stahovec Ciocco, 86, of Derry Township passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, after a four-year struggle with complications from Lewy body dementia, at her home with her family and loved ones by her side. We would like to add very special thanks and our sincerest gratitude for ALL of her wonderful caregivers during this difficult time. Having her at home would not have been possible without all of them.
Evie was born April 21, 1936, in Lycippus, a daughter of the late John P. Stahovic Sr. and Mary Regalla Stahovec.
Prior to retirement, Evie worked at Latronics Corp. in Unity Township and various other part-time jobs.
She was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, and St. Martin Rosary Altar Society. Evie collected Longaberger baskets and jewelry but truly enjoyed dancing, music and traveling. She was always ready with a real-life story for any occasion and always willing to do anything to help anyone. She was an inspiration to us every day.
Besides her parents, Evie was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Ciocco, in 2017; three sisters, Mary Giesey, Katherine Meidinger and Annie Stahovec, and a great-grandson, Paxton Moyher.
Evie is survived by her son, Louis Ciocco and wife Teri of Grand Junction, Colorado; four daughters, Lori Anderson and her partner, John, of Honolulu, Hawaii, Linda Bradosky of Derry, Lee Storey and husband Jerry of Derry Township and Dr. Luciann Moyher and partner Cindy of Dallas, Georgia; brother, John P. Stahovec Jr. of New Derry; two sisters, Margaret Bolish of New Derry and Veronica Sander and husband Manfred of Ligonier; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
St. Martin Altar Rosary Society will recite the rosary 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the funeral home.
The family will receive friends for Evie’s Life Celebration 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627 (724-694-8331).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Martin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, to help fund research to find better treatments and someday a cure for this horrible disease that robs millions of peoples’ minds every day.
