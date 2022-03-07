Evelyn Burtyk Bush, 91, of Latrobe died peacefully on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Barnes Place in Latrobe (Derry Township).
She was born March 18, 1930, in Slickville, a daughter of the late Charles W. and Anna (Elias) Burtyk.
Evelyn was a retired clerk for the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, was Eastern Orthodox by faith and was a two-time breast cancer survivor. She lived in Latrobe for 50 years and was a very sociable person who enjoyed the company of friends, family and even strangers. She was also an avid Steeler fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George W. Bush; five siblings, Elizabeth Roman, Col. Charles W. Burtyk Jr., Marie Antoline, Pearl Melissa and Samuel Burtyk, and a sister-in-law, Dolores Burtyk.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Lynn Ann Bush Gill and her husband, Hal, of Washington, D.C.; a brother, Andrew Burtyk; a sister-in-law, Gertrude Burtyk, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family were welcome Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon at Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home Inc., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export (724-327-1400).
Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Evelyn’s name to Barnes Place, 2021 James St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
To send flowers or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.