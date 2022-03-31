Evelyn A. Willochell, 86, of Greensburg died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Hempfield Township.
She was born Nov. 28, 1935, in South Greensburg, a daughter of the late Alex and Mary (Gorirossi) Pomponi.
Evelyn was a graduate of Greensburg High School Class of 1953, had previously worked at Bell Telephone Co. and enjoyed cooking. Evelyn made a dedication in 1973 to serve Jehovah God and entered into 49 years of faithful service and a wonderful relationship with the heavenly father and his son, Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Willochell; a son, Mark A. Willochell; her brother, Robert Pomponi, and her sister, Lucy Pezzillo and husband Carl.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Gina O’Barto and husband Mike of Unity Township; three sons, William Jr. and wife Shawna of Mount Pleasant, Kenneth J. of Mutual and Timothy A. Willochell and wife Sheila of Mount Pleasant; four grandchildren, Danielle and Michael O’Barto Jr., Matthew and Brett Michael Willochell; a great-grandson; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Pomponi of Greensburg, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. Friday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
The family would like to thank the staff at Walnut Ridge Memory Care and ViaQuest Hospice for their care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
