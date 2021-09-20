Eugenia Macko Celaschi, 97, of Ligonier died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 18, 1923, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Hutch) Macko.
Prior to her marriage, Eugenia worked for Page Steel and Wire. Eugenia volunteered at the gift shop at Bethlen Home. She was a member of the Epiphany Church in Ligonier and the Graceful Aging and Wellness Center.
Besides her parents, Eugenia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Celaschi, in 2004; three brothers, Harry, James and Pete Macko, and four sisters, Anastasia Lapinmaki, Barbara Bernardi, Mary Lane and Olga Sticklen.
Eugenia is survived by her son, Robert J. Celaschi of Scott Township; daughter, Laurel J. Szymkowiak and husband Felix of Ligonier; three grandchildren, Julia M. Foster and husband Chris, Adam P. Szymkowiak and wife Adrienne and Elana Szymkowiak and her partner, Adam Smulski; four great-grand-children, Sienna Leigh Foster, Lucas Joseph Foster, Andre Noll Szymkowiak and Leo Sol Szymkowiak, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services and inurnment for Eugenia are private for the family.
The Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, 724-238-2611, is handling the arrangements for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Light of Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 645427, Pittsburgh, PA 15264-5252; The Salvation Army, or Westmoreland County Food Bank, charities she supported.
To send condolences, please visit snydergreenfh.com.
