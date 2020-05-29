Eugene W. Uncapher Jr., 50, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.
Born June 4, 1969, in Latrobe, he was a son of Eugene W. Uncapher Sr. and Valera “Tootie” (Shawley) Uncapher of Latrobe.
Eugene had been a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Youngstown, and was employed at Olympic Steel. He enjoyed carpentry and earned an associate’s degree in carpentry from Triangle Tech.
He was a motocross fan and will be remembered as a kind-hearted, hard worker who was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Eugene was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents as well as several aunts and uncles.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Kaitlyn H. Sulkowski and her husband, Michael, of Everson and Alyssa M. Guter and her fiancé, Chris Haupt, of Saltsburg; one granddaughter, who he loved dearly, Rian, and one brother, Larry D. Uncapher and his husband, James, of Seven Springs.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown, will be private for his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Alcoholics Anonymous or to a suicide prevention organization of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
