Esther A. “Essie” Matson McChesney, 78, of Blairsville (Derry Township) passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at her home.
A daughter of Carl H. and Angeline (Cable) Matson, she was born Aug. 6, 1944, in Ligonier.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Esther A. “Essie” Matson McChesney, 78, of Blairsville (Derry Township) passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at her home.
A daughter of Carl H. and Angeline (Cable) Matson, she was born Aug. 6, 1944, in Ligonier.
Essie was a graduate of Laurel Valley High School, Class of 1962, and furthered her education at Westmoreland County Community College. She was an LPN for many years at Latrobe Pediatric Associates and Torrance State Hospital.
Essie was a member of Blairsville United Presbyterian Church.
She loved to work on the family farm, especially in her garden, and enjoyed exercising at Curves with her friends.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Leonard C. McChesney, whom she married Sept. 8, 1963; two children, Angela J. (Brian) Comp of Blairsville and Clinton R. (Amy) McChesney of Blairsville; six grandchildren, Brian (Keri) Comp Jr., Emily (Craig) Emerson, Caelan R. McChesney, Caroline A. McChesney, Grace E. McChesney and Kathrynn R. McChesney; two great-granddaughters, Maeve and Lucy; her sister, Mary (Ray) Campbell of Greensburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Essie was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Herbert and Charles Matson.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented