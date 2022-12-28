Esther A. 'Essie' Matson McChesney

Esther A. “Essie” Matson McChesney, 78, of Blairsville (Derry Township) passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at her home.

A daughter of Carl H. and Angeline (Cable) Matson, she was born Aug. 6, 1944, in Ligonier.