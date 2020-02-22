Erwin Joseph Crocker, 92, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at home.
Born July 12, 1927, in St. Vincent Shaft, Unity Township, he was a son of the late Anthony and Theresa (Dornor) Crocker.
Erwin retired from Westinghouse, Derry, where he worked in clay preparation. A former member of Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, he loved boating, riding quads, and gardening. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Bohovich Crocker, in 1993 and 11 brothers and sisters. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He is survived by eight children, Joseph E. Crocker and his wife, Beverly, Sally Loftus and her husband, Danny, Deborah Piper and her husband, Charles, Robert “Bob” Crocker and his wife, Doris, Teresa Campbell, Brenda Crocker and her husband, Wally Allen, Susan Harris and her husband, James, Erin Piper and her husband, Leroy; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, where a funeral Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola officiating.
Private burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Bradenville.
Military honors will be conducted 10:45 a.m. Monday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard.
