Ernest W. Stewart, 60, of Unity Township died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.
He was born Sept. 12, 1961, in New Kensington, a son of the late Ernest D. and Margaret (Smith) Stewart.
He was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and worked at Technimark in Unity Township.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Stewart.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Joyce L. Ghrist Stewart; four children, Christopher W. Stewart at home, Nicholas L. Stewart and wife Sarah of Unity Township, Kayla J. Steadman and husband Jon of Manor and William E. Stewart at home; three grand-children, Olivia and Forrest Stewart and Adelyn Steadman; two brothers, Daniel Stewart and wife Terri of Derry and Robert Stewart of Latrobe; two sisters, Margaret Stewart and Patricia Stewart, both of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
A private graveside service and inurnment will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
