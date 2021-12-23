Ernest Edward Barger, born at home in Derry Township on Aug. 16, 1933, to Mary Violet Werner and Ernest Ellsworth Barger, known as “Sonny” to his loving family, passed into the heavenly kingdom on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
He worked as a field hand during his youth on a neighboring farm.
Ernie met the “Love of his Life,” Catherine “Sis” Fontaine, at age 17.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and younger brother, Arthur; two sisters-in law, Pauline Barger and Twila Barger, and a daughter-in-law, Wendy Buck Barger, married to Mark Barger.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Catherine, and their six children, Charlene (Herbert Nicholson), Mark Barger, Denise (Timothy McCloskey), David Barger (Debbie Hill), Alan Barger (Dawn Lemley) and Leslie (Matthew Deniker). In addition, he is survived by 14 grandchildren, Luke Nicholson (Rebecca Hutchinson), Laura Nicholson, Samuel Nicholson, Melissa Barger, Kevin Barger, Erin Stouffer, Erica Stouffer, Phillip McCloskey, Matthew Barger (Alisha), Heather (Tony Gustafson), Diane Barger, Robert Thomas, Jason Thomas and Holly Thomas; 22 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter. Through the years, Ernest and Catherine also opened their home to several foster children.
After graduating from high school, he entered the U.S. Army, where he became a military police officer at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was honorably discharged from the Army of the United States on Aug. 30, 1961, as private first class.
We remember our father as a loving, devoted man who enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and extended family. He loved spending time in the great outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club and Twin Maples Hunt Club. He bowled for the Teledyne Vasco bowling league.
He was an active, faithful member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. His faith was central to his core values and instilled these ideals on his family.
He was a member of the adult funeral server team, treasurer of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, member of the Holy Name Society (past president), member of the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940. He helped his wife with the Holy Family Candle Shrine and cleaning and decorating of the Eucharistic Adoration Chapel and opened and closed the church doors daily.
After his retirement from Teledyne Vasco, he became active with cross-country and downhill skiing, enjoyed bike riding with his friends, and was a member of the Mountain View Square Dancers of Blairsville.
He also was a member of the Derry Township High School Class of 1952 reunion committee.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the Holy Name Society will recite the rosary 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, immediately followed by the St. Vincent de Paul Society memorial service.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park with military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33, Greensburg.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
