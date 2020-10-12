Ernest A Huttel, 76, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
He was born Dec. 3, 1943, in Philadelphia, and was the only son of Adolf E. and Senta Huttel. He was a member of the Tabor Lutheran Church in Philadelphia and attended Northeast High School in Philadelphia, graduating in the early 1960s.
A U.S. Army veteran, he served in Okinawa from 1965-67 during the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged with a National Defense Service Medal. He continued in the reserves for six years while attending and graduating from Davis and Elkins College, after which he began a career at Bechtel, serving with his precise mind and giftedness in math as a cost engineer for the next 30 years.
He was married in 1976 and had a son and daughter, while residing in Rockville, Maryland. Taking an early retirement, he moved to Valley Head, West Virginia, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing and a comfortable circle of friends. He attended the Point Mountain Church at the end of his time in West Virginia. He moved to Ligonier in October 2018, where his niece, Martha Kenyon and her husband, Hank, helped to provide for his care and where he attended the Pioneer Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his son, his wife and granddaughter; his daughter, Anna Huttel and her husband, Eric Chow; grandsons, Otto and Tye Chow-Huttel; three sisters, Ellin McCauley and her husband, S. Glenn, of Seattle, Washington, Sonja Allison and her husband, Sam, of Ligonier and Julia Huttel of Portland, Maine, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
All are invited to a graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, in the Fairmont Cemetery, Stahlstown, with Pastor Dave Kenyon officiating and military honors being rendered by Chaplain John Kenyon, followed by his interment.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.