Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 10:57 am
Emma M. Bradish Oshnock, 95, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born April 9, 1928, in Beatty, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Ann (Toth) Bradish.
Emma was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, and the American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed for the Greater Latrobe School District. Throughout her life, she enjoyed cooking, baking, crafting, playing bingo and doing word searches.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Oshnock; two sons-in-law, Lee Stotler and David Noel; four brothers, Stephen, Albert, Frank and Joseph Bradish, and three sisters, Margaret Kubistek, Bertha Ruscin and Elizabeth Zimmerman.
Emma is survived by two daughters, Jean Noel of Luxor and Beverly Stotler of Tidioute, Warren County; four grandchildren, Christine Cherubini and her husband, Jim, Jennifer Tompkins and her husband, Patrick, David Noel Jr. and Brian Noel; eight great-grandchildren, Melissa Marsh, Cody Tompkins, Vincent and Joey Cherubini, Austin, Addisyn, David James and Kaylee Noel, and four great-great-grandchildren, Haley, Seth, Chandler and Parker.
Emma’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to her neighbor, Rebecca Schultheis, for her companionship and care.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 515 will conduct a service 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to church.
Entombment will follow at St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
