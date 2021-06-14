Emma Jean Vargulish Todd, 82, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital — Laurel Highlands.
She was born April 3, 1939, in Ligonier to the late Michael and Anna (Malinish) Vargulish.
Emma Jean was a homemaker and a member of St. Stephen Orthodox Catholic Church, Unity Township. She was known for her delicious nut rolls and baked goods.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard E. Todd Sr., in 2016 and seven brothers and sisters, Margaret, Agnes, Edward, Mary, John, Michael and Helen.
Emma is survived by her son, George Todd and his wife, Nancy; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; five brothers and sisters, Liz, Vernie, George, Joanne, Irene and Charles.
Visitation will be held 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 14, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Panachida service will be held 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
A Funeral Divine Liturgy will take place 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at St. Stephen Orthodox Catholic Church.
Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to every staff member from Select Specialty Hospital, and the 3rd-floor nurses, for their superb care and compassion. Also, to her brother-in-law Tom, who was there for her, every time she needed him. And finally to each family member, as they rallied around her while she was ill.
