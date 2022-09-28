Emma A. Stadler, 95, of Latrobe passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord in the presence of her family Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
Born Nov. 3, 1926, in Beatty, she was a daughter of the late George P. and Bertha (Medved) Gresh.
Emma A. Stadler, 95, of Latrobe passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord in the presence of her family Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
Born Nov. 3, 1926, in Beatty, she was a daughter of the late George P. and Bertha (Medved) Gresh.
Emma was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, and its Rosary Society. She attended Mass daily and was deeply devoted to her faith.
Emma enjoyed cooking, especially ethnic dishes for her family, participating in local farm markets, shopping, casino trips and attending Keith Urban concerts with her daughter. Her family meant everything to her, and she loved spending time with them, especially during holiday gatherings. She had a selfless personality and was a loving caregiver for many family members and others over the years.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry C. Stadler Sr.; stepson, Harry C. Stadler Jr.; three sisters, Ann Gresh, Elizabeth Gresh and Mary Miller; six brothers, Andrew, Joseph, John, Stephen, George and Frank Gresh, and her beloved cats, Ginger and Sadie.
Emma is survived by her sons, Richard Stadler and his wife, Mindy, and Jeffrey Stadler and his wife, Stacey; daughters, Sandra Coder, Marlene Lloyd and her husband, Gary, and Kathleen Dalton and her husband, Todd; a brother, Paul Gresh and his wife, Elsie; a sister, Veronica Clark; a daughter-in-law, Linda Stadler; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe.
Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
