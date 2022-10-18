Emilie Rupert Metrick, 84, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Bethlen Home after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.
Born Sept. 19, 1938, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Emil Roy Rupert and Anna Louise Houck Rupert.
Updated: October 18, 2022 @ 9:05 am
Emilie was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she was a registered nurse at Latrobe Hospital. Emilie always enjoyed being involved in activities and groups at the nursing homes she resided at and loved helping others.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George T. Metrick, and brother, William E. Rupert.
Emilie is survived by two daughters, Andrea L. Boggio and her husband, Rick, of Bradenville and Rebecca L. Young and her companion, Lawrence “Billy” Ankney III, of Derry; three grandchildren, Bolton Boskovitch, Anicia Boskovitch and fiance Zachary Lelich and Corey Young and his wife, Ashley, and four great-grand-children, Liam Lewandoski, Reese Lewandoski, Brantley and Brayley Young.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bethlen Home and Bethlen Communities Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
At Emilie’s request, her body has been donated to further scientific research.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
