Emilie J. McQuillan, 84, formerly of Laughlintown, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 5, 1937, in Gray, a daughter of the late Alexander and Lucy (Keyser) Harvey.
Emilie had been a member of the Ligonier First Church of the Brethren. She loved spending time with family and watching her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton W. McQuillan, and her two sisters, Evangeline Evans and Bloomie Bisel.
Emilie is survived by her two daughters, Melanie Lunko (Allan) of Derry and Robin Roberts (Sedric L.) of Ligonier; her grandchildren, Tracy Hrubes (Matthew), Tanya Lape (Brian Mueseler), Stephanie Roberts (Nick Sofranko) and Sedric Roberts (Madison Graham), and three great-grandchildren, Tessa and Mason Hrubes, and Jase Mueseler.
In accordance with her wishes, visitation, services and burial in Beam Church Cemetery, Somerset County, were private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
