Emil C. Sarady, 74, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home.
Born Dec. 18, 1948, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Constantine J. and Ann M. (Gregor) Sarady.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Emil C. Sarady, 74, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home.
Born Dec. 18, 1948, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Constantine J. and Ann M. (Gregor) Sarady.
Emil was a Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduate and a 1971 graduate of Drexel University. Prior to his retirement, he was vice president of Concurrent Technology Corp. and was also employed at Westinghouse Electric with 24 years of service.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory M. Sarady, and Linda A. Monzo.
Emil is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Jackman and her husband, Richard, of Southington, Connecticut, and two grandchildren, Hannah and Julia Jackman. He also is survived by people special in his life, Michael, Leigh, Olivia, Gabby and Dominic Sheffler, TJ, Katie, Nick and Adrian Tangretti, and Lynne Altman; sister-in-law, Sandy; niece, Laurie Sarady, and many wonderful friends.
There will be no public visitations.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Charter Oak Church, Frye Farm Road, Unity Township, with Pastor Chris Whitehead officiating. Please go directly to the church.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite cause and cherish your loved ones.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented