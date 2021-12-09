Elsie Blanche “Ducky” West Elliott, 80, of New Alexandria passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Dec. 25, 1940, in Ligonier to the late Harvey and Nellie (Kallman) West.
Ducky was a homemaker, an avid walker (especially around Keystone State Park) and a lover of all animals including birds.
She maintained an impeccable flower garden and took great joy in decorating her home for every holiday.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, E. Vincent Elliott, in 2018 and seven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Keith Elliott of New Alexandria; a sister-in-law, Dorothy West of Kentucky; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, E. Craig Taylor and Lois Elliott Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as special lifetime friends, Chuck and Nancy McNaughton.
As per her wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.
Memorial donations in her name can be made to a charity of your choice.
P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, New Alexandria, entrusted with arrangements.
To send condolences, please visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented