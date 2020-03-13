Elmer “Bud” Lloyd Hoffer Jr. passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
He was born July 5, 1961, in Latrobe, a son of the late Geraldine Tobias Hoffer and Elmer Hoffer Sr.
Bud is survived by two sons, William Bruce Hoffer of Latrobe and Timothy Allen Hoffer of Georgia; a grandson, Kadan; his loving fiancée, Julia Palmer; his brother, Derrick Hoffer Sr. and his wife, Vanessa, of Latrobe, and his sister, Oma Hoffer of Latrobe.
Services and interment were private per Elmer’s wishes.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe was entrusted with the arrangements.
