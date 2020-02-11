Elmer E. Knupp Jr., 91, of Rector passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
He was born March 8, 1928, in Kregar, a son of the late Elmer E. Knupp Sr. and Florence Shaulis Knupp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Edna Barkley.
He was a member of the Ligonier Church of Christ. Prior to retirement, he was a custodian for the Ligonier Valley School District, and he loved hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Martha Ankney Knupp; two sons, Richard Knupp and his wife, Sandy, and Ronald Knupp and his wife, Patricia; six grand-children; six great-grand-children; a great-great-grandson, and numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Honoring Elmer’s wishes, all services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ligonier Church of Christ, 347 Bunger St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Arrangements are by Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
