Ellen K. (Klosky) Bernas, 70, of Derry was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. She was at peace.
Born Dec. 22, 1950, in Youngstown, she was a daughter of the late Edward J. Klosky Sr. and Louise M. (Jenkins) Klosky.
Ellen was a member of Fairmont Church, Stahlstown. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Talbots, Westmoreland Mall. Ellen was a member of the Red Satin Dolls. She enjoyed planting her flower beds, feeding birds, working puzzles and playing Scrabble. She loved her dogs and cats and will be remembered for her kind-hearted and loving personality.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick D. Bernas, and one brother, Jeffrey Klosky.
Ellen is survived by one daughter, Christine R. Shellgren and her husband, Daniel, of Derry; one son, Bryan D. Bernas of Derry; three brothers, Edward J. Klosky Jr. and his wife, Cathy, of Fairfield, Connecticut, Gary Klosky of Hostetter and Thomas Klosky and his wife, Frieda, of Latrobe; three sisters, Phyllis Warren of Saltsburg, Anna Warren of Hostetter and Ruth Ann Orzehowski of Hostetter; she was a proud, loving and devoted grandmother to Virginia K. Tinkey, Chelsey Beskid and her husband, Christopher, Rachael Tinkey, Shayenne Kovacs and her husband, Ryan, and Dalton Shellgren; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
At Ellen’s request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented