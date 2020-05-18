Ellen (Casterwiler) Lawson, 85, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
Born June 9, 1934, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Alexander Casterwiler and Mary L. (Hood) Casterwiler.
Ellen was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Latrobe, and had been the organist at Bethel Lutheran Church. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Latrobe Area Hospital. She enjoyed crocheting and working puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. “Yeg” Lawson Sr.; three sisters, Sally Hunter, Jeanne Henry and Mary Alice Fisher; one brother, Paul “P.R.” Casterwiler, and an infant brother, Alexander Casterwiler.
Ellen is survived by three sons, Ronald W. Lawson Jr. and his wife, Shelly, of Lake In The Hills, Illinois, Gregg R. Lawson and his wife, Darcie, of Latrobe and Mark A. Lawson and his wife, Connie, of Franklinton, North Carolina; one brother, Larry Casterwiler and his wife, Bobbie, of Wayne, Michigan; five grandchildren, Brandon, Corey, Amanda, Ronald and John; one step-granddaughter, Courtney; six great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren, and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
At Ellen’s request, there will be no public visitations or services. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented