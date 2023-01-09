Elizabeth Vargulish Marcinko, 92, of Latrobe. Our dear Elizabeth went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, two weeks shy of her 93rd birthday.
One of 14 siblings, she was born in Calumet to Anna (Malinish) and Mike Vargulish.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Elizabeth Vargulish Marcinko, 92, of Latrobe. Our dear Elizabeth went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, two weeks shy of her 93rd birthday.
One of 14 siblings, she was born in Calumet to Anna (Malinish) and Mike Vargulish.
She graduated in 1948 from Ligonier High School and was married in 1949 to Robert Glenn Hutchinson Sr. Eliz learned to cook at an early age and family and friends have enjoyed her delicious dishes and baked goods throughout the years. Eliz always liked to “keep busy” as she would say. She would decorate her entire house every month with the colors and icons of that holiday, even change the curtains. Eliz wasn’t big on TV, but she did enjoy watching the Steelers and Pirates games, and an occasional “Gunsmoke” episode. Music brought her joy. She listened to everything from Charlie Pride to Steve Perry. Eliz loved to play cards, especially Skip-Bo. She was an accomplished pinochle player and would love to take your nickel in a game of poker. And good luck if you challenged her to a game of shuffleboard. Eliz made friends wherever she went. She would spark-up a conversation with a complete stranger and found the good in everyone. She was an extremely faithful person who said her prayers and read the Bible every night. She was a longtime member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. She loved the Lord and will be happy to be with him. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her only and beloved son, Robert Glenn Hutchinson Jr. and his wife, Debra, of Central Valley, New York; her sister Veronica Crawford and her husband, Tom, of Ligonier who have been by her side through it all; sisters Irene Hassel and Joanne Dishman, both of Tennessee; brother George Vargulish and his wife, Joyce, of Latrobe; brother Charlsie and his wife, Dora, of Uvalde, Texas, and several loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her siblings Mary, Helen, Aggie, Margie, Jeannie, Johnnie, Mikie and Eddie, and her husbands, John “Jack” Marcinko, Regis Bridge and Robert Glenn Hutchinson Sr.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe PA 15650 – (724-537-7766).
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan 11, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To send flowers or condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.