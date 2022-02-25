Elizabeth Rosella (Betty) Sarnese passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Farmington, Connecticut, at the age of 95.
Born April 26, 1926, and raised in Derry, she was the youngest of six daughters born to Nestor and Anna (Sprock) Corchock.
On May 4, 1946, Betty became the bride of James Michael Sarnese of Latrobe, where together they raised their sons Terry and Rick. Summers were spent at their cottage “The Honeybee” on Canadohta Lake. Betty treasured time on the lake with immediate and extended family, creating memories still spoken of to this day.
Following Jimmy’s retirement from Kennametal, they relocated to New Port Richey, Florida, where Betty continued her love of creating beautiful flower gardens and landscapes around their home. Several years after Jimmy’s passing in 1993, Betty relocated to Avon, Connecticut, to be closer to her sons and their families.
In addition to her parents, Anna and Nestor, and her loving husband, Jimmy, of 47 years, Betty was predeceased by her son James T. (Terry) Sarnese of Farmington, Connecticut, and Old Towne, Florida, in 2017; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann (Joseph) Toth, Catherine (Michael) Gazdik, Mary (Stephen) Krinock, Julia (Thomas) Lawry and Mildred (Richard) Larzarchik, and several nieces and nephews.
Mother, Nanny, Grammy leaves behind her son Richard Michael Sarnese of West Hartford, Connecticut, and Tampa, Florida; daughters-in-law, Tsani Elizabeth (Rick) Sarnese and Christine Elizabeth Ferry of North Carolina; grandchildren, Dominique Elizabeth (Michael) Grabulis, Gabrielle Michelle (Timothy) Nadeau, Michael Richard-Anthony (Brittany) Sarnese and James-Tristan Richard Sarnese; great-grandchildren, Adrianna Elizabeth and Isabella Victoria Grabulis and Austin Richard-Michael Sarnese, and many nieces and nephews. Betty had a deep love of family and enjoyment of gardening, decorating and flower arranging.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Abbey Cremation Services and Florida National Veterans Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
A private Christian service will be officiated by St. Anthony Abbott Church, laying Betty to rest with her husband and son.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family would prefer acts of kindness be extended to others in her memory.
