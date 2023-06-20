Elizabeth M. “Sue” McCurdy, 73, of Latrobe passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, in Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Elizabeth M. “Sue” McCurdy, 73, of Latrobe passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, in Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Aug. 3, 1949, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Ann (DePasquale) Mazzoni.
Sue was a chocolate lover and enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Mazzoni Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Jacob E. McCurdy; two daughters, Nadine Garris (William) and Jenna Bratton (Dominick); two grandchildren, Billy Garris and Alisha Trimble (Tyler); a great-grandson, Weston Lee Trimble, on the way; her sister, Roxanne Stephanon; a sister-in-law, Joanne Mazzoni; nieces and nephew: Andrea Morgan (Jason), Jason Mazzoni, Erica Moore (Barry) and Stephanie Calabrase (Joe); great-nieces and great-nephews, Jayden Morgan, Bryn and Rylee Moore and Luciana Calabrase, and her beloved dog, Mya Marie.
Sue’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the third- and fourth-floor nurses and hospice staff at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital for the excellent care that she was given.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, will be private.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
