Elizabeth Louise Hoehler Angel left this world holding on to the hands of her Savior Jesus, on June 1, 2021.
Liz was born Aug. 6, 1934, in Latrobe.
Those who came to know and love Liz knew how she was always eager for an adventure. For her 60th birthday, her sister Mary Ann gifted her with a hot air balloon ride over her home in Latrobe, to fly in the morning calm over her beloved Laurel Mountain, St. Vincent Basilica and local cornfields. Liz and Mary Ann grew up helping their parents at St. Vincent’s greenhouse, sharing roller skates and life together.
Always curious and learning, she became an accomplished seamstress, cook and baker. She sewed and altered many outfits for her daughters and friends, often knowing just what adjustments were needed for shoulders to fit and puckers to be smoothed. If any of the ladies were looking for a perfect fit for a brassiere, Liz had the expertise, measuring tape in hand, from her years working at Kaufmann’s (Macy’s) lingerie department. Liz baked and decorated many pies and cakes, including birthday, anniversary and wedding cakes. She always had tins of cookies, homemade candy or pizzelles to share with friends and visitors. She was active in her church and through her faith in God, she found genuine friends and support for many years. Generous and fun-loving, what a wonderful woman!
Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth (Uhring) Hoehler; her husband, John J. Angel; former husband and father of her children, Nicholas A. Corey, and her brother-in-law, Anthony M. Zabkar Jr.
She is survived by three daughters, Jean M. Baker (Allen, Texas), Pamela A. Krall (Virginia Beach, Virginia) and Renee E. White and her husband, Terry (Madison, Wisconsin); her one and only sister, Mary Ann Zabkar (Latrobe); grandchildren, Anthony Baker, Katrina and her husband, Jeff VanFossen, and Nicole Rose Krall; great-granddaughter, Charlette Rose VanFossen; nieces and nephew, Paula, Lynn, Barbara and Joseph Zabkar, and many cousins, relatives and friends.
Special thanks is extended to the staff at BeeHive Homes of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, for their affection and loving care provided to Liz over the past several years. Special thanks to Uriah, Nicole and Faith at BeeHive for their compassion and friendship. Special thanks to Karen Theilig for her friendship and visits with Liz. Special recognition is given to Agrace Care Hospice staff for their care.
Jesus said: “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me will live, even if he dies.” John 11:25. “Do not let your hearts be troubled or fearful.” John 14:27.
We love and miss you, Mom, but we will see you again in heaven.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI 53704, (608-249-8257). www.ryanfuneralservice.com
