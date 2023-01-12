Elizabeth Kaye Smith, 53, of Arnold passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 10:11 am
Elizabeth Kaye Smith, 53, of Arnold passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh.
She was born March 5, 1969, in Latrobe, a daughter of Susan K. Fisk Gump of Derry and the late Albert J. Smith.
Elizabeth enjoyed her job as a truck driver. Her other favorite pastimes included crocheting, knitting, baking cookies and working as a disc jockey.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Dusty Ford (Micah) and Misty Pirl; eight grandchildren, Kenneth, James, Isabella, Zoey, Gavin, Mason, Caysey and Margaret; four siblings, James Smith (Annie), Pamela Nicholson, Kenneth Moore and Angela Moore, and an uncle, James Fisk.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in the Latrobe Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 1420 Ridge Ave., Latrobe.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
