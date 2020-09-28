Elizabeth K. “Bubbie” Shinsky, 94, of Unity Township died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
She was born Feb. 2, 1926, in Humphreys, a daughter of the late Stephen W. Sr. and Elizabeth (Bronsky) Miscik.
Prior to retirement, she was the head cook for Oak Hill Nursing Home. She was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, and its Rosary Altar Society. Betty had been a member of the Trauger Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, enjoyed going to the Pleasant Unity VFW and also polkas. She also enjoyed canning, cooking, baking apple pies and being with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Shinsky; three sisters, Ann Fetter, Susan Kessler and Marion Shuster; five brothers, John, Andrew, George, Stephen Jr. and William Miscik, and her son-in-law, Kenneth Freeman.
She is survived by her children, Phyllis Winchell of Pleasant Unity, Edward C. Shinsky and his wife, Betty J., of Saltsburg and Betty Ann Freeman of Derry; six grandchildren, Jason Probst and his wife, Marci, of Trauger, Melissa Linsenbigler and her husband, Christopher, of York, Mark Freeman and his wife, Stephanie, of Latrobe, Marsha Schomaker and her husband, Ryan, of Wichita, Kansas, Fay Ann Lehman and her husband, John, of Unity Township and Clinton Shinsky and his wife, Brittany, of Clarksburg; 19 great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Sierra “Cici”, Gunnar, Riley, Kamryn, Beau, Cooper, Everett, Olivia, Jasmine, Westley, Rock, Steel, Cannon, Daisy, Stone, Caleb, Kyla and Isaiah, and one on the way; her brother, Michael Miscik and his wife, Theresa, of Crabtree, her sister, Julia Enninger of Pittsburgh, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral liturgy will begin 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing.
Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, Betty requested memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
