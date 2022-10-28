Elizabeth J. Miller, 93, of Ligonier passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Elizabeth J. Miller, 93, of Ligonier passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
She was born Feb. 19, 1929, in Ligonier to D. Roy and Nell (Queer) Earnest.
Elizabeth was a good housewife and loved farm life.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Ligonier.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Miller, in February 2013; her son Greg Miller, and brothers, Dean and Paul Earnest.
Elizabeth is survived by three sons, James Miller of Ligonier, David Miller of New York City and Brian (Diana) Miller of Houston, Texas, and two grandsons, Adam and Daniel Miller of Houston.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Ligonier, with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant.
Interment to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cook Township. www.snydergreenfh.com.
