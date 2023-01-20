Elizabeth J. “Betty” Rolla, 94, formerly of Lycippus, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in William Penn Care Center, Penn Township.
She was born June 19, 1928, in Mount Pleasant, a daughter of the late Frank and Hellen (Salley) Anthony.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 5:55 am
Elizabeth J. “Betty” Rolla, 94, formerly of Lycippus, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in William Penn Care Center, Penn Township.
She was born June 19, 1928, in Mount Pleasant, a daughter of the late Frank and Hellen (Salley) Anthony.
Betty enjoyed sewing and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Rolla Sr.; her brother, Frank Anthony Jr., and three sisters, Margaret Holzapfel, Julia Gerhardt and Martha Maline.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Beverly J. Myers and her significant other, Richard Serlo, of Mount Pleasant; her son, Edward L. Rolla Jr. and wife Jackie of Manor; two granddaughters, Heather Chew and husband Daniel Jr. and Billie Jo Bussard and husband William; two great- granddaughters, Jade Rolla and Kaylyn Bussard; two sisters, Theresa Schaeffer of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Mary Troy and husband Albert of Greensburg, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation or viewing.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside committal service to be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township, with the Rev. Margaret C. Frey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity, in charge of arrangements.
