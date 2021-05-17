Elizabeth J. “Betty” (Malarick) Nolan, 91, of New Derry died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 19, 1929, in New Derry, a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Conner) Malarick.
Prior to retirement, Betty worked at Keystone Alloys. She was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church.
Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Nolan, in 1987; brother-in-law, Geno Pennesi and nephew, David Esposito.
Betty is survived by her two sisters, Ann Pennesi of New Derry and Gerri Esposito and her husband, Eugene, of Blairsville; nieces and nephews, Debbie and Charlie, Rick and Michele, Vince and Pam, Darci and Mike and Tom and Janet, and also other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
The St. Martin Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, in the funeral home.
Family will receive friends for Betty’s life celebration 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, in the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
