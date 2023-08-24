Elizabeth J. Baker Rigda, 98, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 7:13 am
Elizabeth J. Baker Rigda, 98, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Born May 3, 1925, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Robert Charles Baker and Mary Edna Robb Baker.
Elizabeth was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Rigda; a daughter, Monica Rigda; her brother, Andrew Baker, and two sisters, Naomi Suranic and Norma Jean Kunkle.
Elizabeth is survived by a daughter, Mary Ann Leonard Kuzio of Latrobe; two grandsons, Richard Leonard and his wife, Kris, and Curt Leonard; a great-grand-daughter, Gracie, and several nieces and nephews.
There were no public visitations or services.
Private interment was at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
