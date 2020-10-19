Elizabeth “Betty” Newman, 91, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mountain View Senior Living, Hempfield Township.
She was born June 9, 1929, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Haney) Asbee.
Betty was a faithful member of the Christ United Church of Christ, Latrobe, where she served as financial secretary, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 American Legion Auxiliary, which recognized her as Woman of the Year in 1996. She was a member and past president of the Latrobe Civic Club and the Parent Council of Westmoreland County Society for Crippled Children. She also served with the Patternmakers of United Cerebral Palsy Chapter of Westmoreland County, the Citizens Advisory Board of the Latrobe Area Hospital Mental Health Clinic, the original Greater Latrobe 4th of July Committee and the Long-Range Planning Committee of the Greater Latrobe School District. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and volunteered for the Latrobe Hospital Aid Society.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. “Bill” Newman, and a daughter, Mary Marlane “Laney” Newman.
She is survived by two sons, Frank J. Newman (Susan) of Derby, Kansas, and Lee M. Newman (Jackie) of Latrobe; a stepson, William E. Newman Jr. (Emily) of South Greensburg; two grandsons, Julian and Todd Newman of Derby, Kansas, and several cousins.
Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Members of the Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 American Legion Auxiliary will hold a service 4:15 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with her pastor, the Rev. John B. Cofield, officiating.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650
Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com to post an online condolence.
