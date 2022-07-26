Elizabeth “Betsy” Santee Potter Haswell, born Oct. 28, 1922, at the Ellenville Hospital, Ellenville, New York, passed peacefully at home Monday, July 18, 2022.
Her father, David Allen Potter, was a lifelong citizen of Ellenville whose insurance business was headquartered in the Hunt Memorial Building with the motto “Potter Provides Proper Protection” and built the family home at 1 Camp St. in Ellenville. Her mother, Helen Mills Potter, graduated magna cum laude from Syracuse University, and was a well-known pillar of the community and also mother to her brothers: Frank J. Potter (b. 1924) and Allen Milton Potter (b. 1928). Her grandfather, Frank J. Potter, was an Ellenville pioneer, starting with a tinker wagon and eventually an eponymous general store in Ellenville.
After graduating from Ellenville High School in 1940, Betsy attended Russell Sage College and married Walter Thomas Haswell in 1943 and moved to Washington, D.C., where both worked at the Naval Labs. They later moved to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and 30 years later to their farm on Smokey Hollow Road in Jamesville, New York.
Betsy and Walter became the loving parents of Thomas W. Haswell (d. 2006), Nancy D. Haswell, Helen E. Haswell MacCartney, Sally S. Haswell and David P. Haswell.
Betsy’s early and sustained embrace of a healthy lifestyle, natural foods, and nourishing endeavors with the Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church choir, Natural Foods Coop, soap- and candle-making and home milling of flour and baking of delicious homemade bread while helping to raise the family’s bees, chickens and turkeys at the family farm in Jamesville sustained her long and generous life.
In later years she became a semi-active though unofficial participant in the workshops and activities of the Home Garden Club.
Remarkably at the age of 99 she survived COVID as well as pneumonia. She read and enjoyed The Wall Street Journal as well.
Betsy is survived by her children, Nancy Haswell of Jamesville, Helen and Kim MacCartney of Williamsburg, Virginia, Sally S. Haswell of New York City and Dr. David and Lauren Haswell of Erieville, New York; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Our hearts are full of gratitude to all those doctors, nurses, technicians, other service people, friends and especially her loving and faithful companion. Thank you all. You made Betsy’s life the best it could be.
She was a greatly loving, forever-forgiving pillar in our lives. We celebrate and give God thanks for the honor of her wise and loving presence in our lives.
Donations in remembrance of Betsy can be made to the Jamesville Community Museum, 6492 E. Seneca Turnpike, Jamesville, NY 13078.
Burns-Garfield Funeral Home Inc., 3175 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13224, in charge of arrangements.
Commented