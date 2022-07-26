Elizabeth 'Betsy' Santee Potter Haswell

Elizabeth “Betsy” Santee Potter Haswell, born Oct. 28, 1922, at the Ellenville Hospital, Ellenville, New York, passed peacefully at home Monday, July 18, 2022.

Her father, David Allen Potter, was a lifelong citizen of Ellenville whose insurance business was headquartered in the Hunt Memorial Building with the motto “Potter Provides Proper Protection” and built the family home at 1 Camp St. in Ellenville. Her mother, Helen Mills Potter, graduated magna cum laude from Syracuse University, and was a well-known pillar of the community and also mother to her brothers: Frank J. Potter (b. 1924) and Allen Milton Potter (b. 1928). Her grandfather, Frank J. Potter, was an Ellenville pioneer, starting with a tinker wagon and eventually an eponymous general store in Ellenville.