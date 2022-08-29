Elizabeth Ann Paldino, 73, of New Derry died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born May 5, 1949, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Michael J. and Elizabeth A. (Kelly) Rick.
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 9:31 am
Elizabeth Ann Paldino, 73, of New Derry died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born May 5, 1949, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Michael J. and Elizabeth A. (Kelly) Rick.
She was a retired employee of Torrance State Hospital, where she had worked in dietary.
Spending time with family and friends, playing bingo, going to casinos and watching soap operas were the things that made her happy.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth Ann was preceded in death by a niece, Ashlee Rick, and her former husband, Gerard Paldino.
Surviving are her sons, Ronald A. Paldino of New Derry and Todd E. Paldino of Latrobe; her grandson, Austin; five brothers, Michael J. Rick of New Derry, Joseph Rick (Debra) of Hillside, Ronald Rick of Loyalhanna, Jeffrey Rick (Debra) of New Derry and Gregory Rick of Superior; her sisters, Karen D’Andrea of Greensburg and Mary Ellen Johnston (Robert) of Derry; several nieces and nephews, and her canine companion, Snooky.
A memorial gathering will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
