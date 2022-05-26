Elizabeth A. “Liz” Vincze Kozar, 86, of Loyalhanna passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Nov. 26, 1935, in Loyalhanna, she was a daughter of the late Joseph S. and Elizabeth (Krinock) Vincze.
Liz was a member of St. Rose Church, where she was a volunteer and a Eucharistic Minister. She was also an instructor for RCIA. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Latrobe Area Hospital, and was a poll worker for elections at the Loyalhanna precinct. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Kozar.
Liz is survived by her daughter, Georgine Baroni and her husband, Gary, of Wilmore, Cambria County; four sons, Michael Kozar and his wife, Renee, of Chipley, Florida, Steve Kozar and his wife, Sherry, of Ligonier, Gregory Kozar and his wife, Sandi, of Rolesville, North Carolina, and Dennis Kozar and his wife, Reyne, of Loyalhanna; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and her lifelong friend, Bernice Crocker.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 2:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Rose Church with the Rev. Tyler Bandura as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to church.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented