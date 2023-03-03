Elizabeth A. “Libby” Franks, 94, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at her home.
Born April 26, 1928, in Whitney, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Mondock) Franks.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 5:00 am
Libby was a lifelong member of St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, and the Sacred Heart Rosary Society. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Glass Beads Co. For many years, she enjoyed volunteering at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and loved bowling. As the years went by, she became the loving matriarch of her family.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph, Leonard, John and Andrew Franks, and four sisters, Dolores Everett, Anna Kendi, Helen Haas and Bernadette Babiak.
Libby is survived by a sister, Leona Kutchravy of Oil City, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Excela Hospice, especially Amber, Tammy and Erica, and to her caregiver, Michelle Geiger; her loving care and friendship are a treasure.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 6, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the St. Cecilia and Sacred Heart Rosary Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, in St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Cecilia Church Maintenance Fund, P.O. Box 80, Whitney, PA 15693.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
