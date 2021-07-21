Elizabeth A. “Betty” McMaster, 91, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Nov. 25, 1929, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Joseph D. and Agnes (Keefe) McMaster.
Betty was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, and its Rosary Society.
Prior to her retirement in 1992, she was employed at Kennametal Inc. with 40 years of service. She was a member and past treasurer of the Degree of Honor Protective Association.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Alice Weimer and Barbara McMaster, and a brother, Joseph J. McMaster.
Betty is survived by a brother, Richard McMaster of Latrobe; nieces and nephews, Thomas McMaster, Richard McMaster and his wife, Kristy, Patty Miller, Jeanne McMaster, Janet McMaster, John McMaster and his wife, Kris, and Jim McMaster and his wife, Rose, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Oscar Reyna and his staff, Ann, Patty and Carol, and Betty’s dear friend and caregiver, Carol Krepps, for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The Holy Family Rosary Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A funeral liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
