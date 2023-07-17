Elgie R. Shipley, 70, of Ligonier passed away Friday, July 14, 2023.
He was born May 20, 1953, in Mill Run, a son of the late Charles K. and Bertha M. (Anderson) Shipley.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 5:45 pm
Elgie R. Shipley, 70, of Ligonier passed away Friday, July 14, 2023.
Elgie enjoyed gardening, hunting and loved spending time with his great-grandchildren. He had a special personality, always a jokester.
Elgie is survived by his loving partner of 36 years, Terry Starrett; a daughter, Amy Shipley of Ligonier; a stepdaughter, Kelly Brooke Otterson and partner Sean Galbraith; four sisters, Jenny Nicholson, Patricia Miller, Sandy Shipley and Angie Shipley and husband Mike Schroyer; a grandson, Devin Hartman and fiancee Kylee Buterbaugh; two great-grandchildren, Braxtyn and Brynlee; numerous nieces and nephews; John and Christopher McClinton, who were like sons, and several great neighbors.
In addition to his parents, Elgie was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, Richard, Clifford (Clark), Robert (Leroy) and Edgar (Tom); brothers-in-law, Wilmer Nicholson and Robert Miller, and sisters-in-law, Sylvia Shipley and Phyllis Shipley.
Family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
