Eleanor Robb Cicconi, 90, died on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1930, in Latrobe Hospital, the daughter of Joseph A. Robb and Grace Kuhn Robb. She was a graduate of Latrobe High School and a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ligonier.
Eleanor was a 50-year member of The Order of the Eastern Star and was past matron of Fort Ligonier Chapter No. 349 and now a member of Latrobe Chapter No. 221. In 2001, she served as the Grand Chaplain of Pennsylvania Order of The Eastern Star.
She was a longtime volunteer with the American Cancer Society, serving in various capacities, including serving on the board of directors of the Westmoreland unit. Eleanor was named Volunteer of the Year on two occasions and led a Westmoreland CPS II study on the lifestyle and health data in Westmoreland County. She transported cancer patients to their health care treatment and was active with the annual Dinner for Two fundraiser. Eleanor was a Red Cross volunteer for many years and the recipient of the Edgar Cheely Award. She was a graduate of the Dale Carnegie Course.
Eleanor was a great cook and baker. She was comfortable and happy when she was in her kitchen cooking or baking a treat for her family and friends. She has a library of cooking books but most of her favorites are recipes from her grandmother, mother and mother-in-law. Before her family scattered throughout the country, Thanksgiving, Christmas or any holiday would find her kitchen filled with family helpers seeking to learn her methods and secrets of making great meals.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her best friend, her one and only love, her husband of 70-plus years, Chick Cicconi; a sister, Joan Robb Venzon, and a brother, William C. Robb.
Eleanor is survived by two daughters, Debbie Shock of Little Elm, Texas, Cindy Cicconi-Ernst of Macungie, and one son, Robert M. Cicconi of Ligonier. Eleanor is also survived by eight grandchildren, the Rev. Kevin Shock (Lisa Bahr) of Howard, Kelly (Robbie) Hughes of The Colony, Texas, Stefan (Aja) Ernst of Allentown, Caleb (Kristin) Ernst of Garland, Texas, Morgan (Mark) Rotz of Easton, Rhiannon Cicconi of Sarasota, Florida, Jenifer Cicconi of Ligonier and Karly (Eric) Chesla of New Florence, and 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Red Cross.
A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier.
