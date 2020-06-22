Eleanor R. Quatrini, 90, of Blairsville died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown.
She was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Latrobe.
A memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, in SS. Simon & Jude Church, 155 N. Brady St., Blairsville. The Rev. Stephen R. Bugay will officiate.
Interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Eleanor’s name to the Blairsville Public Library, 113 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville.
